BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $816,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CEVA were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.15. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Insider Activity at CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

