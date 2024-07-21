BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.