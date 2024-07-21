BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,861 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Prothena were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

