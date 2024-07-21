BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,365,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

