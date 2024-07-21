BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $935.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

