BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 22,532 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 311,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

