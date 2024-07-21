BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,370 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in City were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in City by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in City by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $302,615.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

City Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $120.26 on Friday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $86.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

