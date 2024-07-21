BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,992 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 141.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Ann Quinif bought 400 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $148.83 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $188.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

