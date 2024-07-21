BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $94,137,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after buying an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after acquiring an additional 246,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,669,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CHDN stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

