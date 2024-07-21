BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FB Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $45.40 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

