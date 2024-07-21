BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 226,386 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,386 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of MannKind worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in MannKind by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,991 shares of company stock worth $142,093 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MannKind

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.