BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 74,726 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

