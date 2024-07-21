BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 9,186 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $99.76 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

