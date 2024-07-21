BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ready Capital were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,067,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 773.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

