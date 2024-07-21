BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Down to $33.84

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $32.50. BorgWarner shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 315,075 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

