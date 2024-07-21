Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

