Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading 5.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 281.40 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 272.60 ($3.54). 199,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 303,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.36).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.40) to GBX 259 ($3.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.02) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,053.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

