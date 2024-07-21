Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.