Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $179.00

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $78,719,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $16,648,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

