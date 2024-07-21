Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $67.25

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.
C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
NYSE C opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
