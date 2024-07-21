Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $64.20

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

