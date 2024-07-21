Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) PT at $89.27

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

