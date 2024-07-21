Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $96.76

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 219,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

