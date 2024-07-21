Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $102.08

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,106,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

