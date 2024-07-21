Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $93.83

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Palomar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

Palomar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palomar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 375,455.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.