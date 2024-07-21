Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $175.88

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.06.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

ALL opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.68. Allstate has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $52,042,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

