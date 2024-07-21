Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $45.84

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $827,370,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $44.76 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

