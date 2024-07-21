Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $40.94

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,018.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

