Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $43.88

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

