Brokers Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. Five Below has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,114,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

