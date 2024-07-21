Brookfield Corporation Purchases 12,500 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,625.00.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.99 per share, with a total value of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation bought 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$27.44 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBU.UN

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.