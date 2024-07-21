Brookfield Corporation Purchases 12,500 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,625.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.99 per share, with a total value of C$6,675.52.
- On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation bought 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,948.72.
- On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.
Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$27.44 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
