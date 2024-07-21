BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of RC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

