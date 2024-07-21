C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 0.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.30. 542,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,412,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in C3.ai by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.