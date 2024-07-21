Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cabot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Cabot Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

