Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 263.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 250,354 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 201.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

CZR stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

