Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

CRS stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.