Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.54. 907,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,227,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $483.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

