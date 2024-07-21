Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $329.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 139.5% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $347.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

