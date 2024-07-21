Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

