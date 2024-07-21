CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 614,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.

CEMEX Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CX opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.