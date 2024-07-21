CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,210 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

