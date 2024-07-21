Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

