Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $39.79 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

