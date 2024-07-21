Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.22.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $293.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

