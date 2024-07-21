Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NYSE CHWY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 141.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after buying an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chewy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 73,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

