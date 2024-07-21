Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.62. Approximately 3,131,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,758,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.38 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,865.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.