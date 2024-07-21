Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.11.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

