Christopher P. Comparato Sells 90,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.