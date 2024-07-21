Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 1,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $147.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $149.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
