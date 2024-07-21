Christopher Scott Mason Sells 10,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 14th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $13,594,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sonos by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 576,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,677,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $7,453,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

